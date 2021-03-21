Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Hira Mani reveals how she spends her Sundays

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Hira Mani reveals how she spends her Sundays

Pakistani actress Hira Mani, who is an avid social media user, has revealed show she spends her Sundays.

Sharing an adorable photo with her pet cat on Instagram, the Sun Yaara actress revealed, “Sunday’s are like that..... slow sleepy but cozy with my family.”

Hira Mani can be seen staring at her pet cat in the morning photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

In her previous Instagram post, Hira Mani had also shared lovely photos with her pet.



More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra shares how she was silenced in Bollywood during early days

Priyanka Chopra shares how she was silenced in Bollywood during early days
Shraddha Kapoor’s underwater swimming video from Maldives goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor’s underwater swimming video from Maldives goes viral
Katrina Kaif sends love to Rani Mukerji on her 43rd birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Rani Mukerji on her 43rd birthday
Mahira Khan's word of wisdom for fans: ‘Give me priceless things’

Mahira Khan's word of wisdom for fans: ‘Give me priceless things’
Saba Ali Khan shares first photo of Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son

Saba Ali Khan shares first photo of Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son
Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery

Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery

Aima Baig confirms her engagement to Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig confirms her engagement to Shahbaz Shigri
FBR slaps Atif Aslam with a tax notice

FBR slaps Atif Aslam with a tax notice
Humayun Saeed wishes speedy recovery to PM Imran after coronavirus diagnosis

Humayun Saeed wishes speedy recovery to PM Imran after coronavirus diagnosis
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir venture out for a boat ride

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir venture out for a boat ride
Priyanka Chopra says she was aware of Islam as her dad used to ‘sing in a mosque’

Priyanka Chopra says she was aware of Islam as her dad used to ‘sing in a mosque’

‘Ertugrul’ actress Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun expecting her first baby

‘Ertugrul’ actress Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun expecting her first baby

Latest

view all