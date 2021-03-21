Hira Mani reveals how she spends her Sundays

Pakistani actress Hira Mani, who is an avid social media user, has revealed show she spends her Sundays.



Sharing an adorable photo with her pet cat on Instagram, the Sun Yaara actress revealed, “Sunday’s are like that..... slow sleepy but cozy with my family.”

Hira Mani can be seen staring at her pet cat in the morning photo.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

In her previous Instagram post, Hira Mani had also shared lovely photos with her pet.







