Jhanvi Kapoor shares fond memory involving late mother Sridevi

Sunday Mar 21, 2021
B-Town diva Jhanvi Kapoor shared a touching memory which involved her late mother Sridevi.
The star took to Instagram in a Q and A session with her fans and answered some of their queries.
One fan in particular asked what her favourite memory of traveling was to which she said: "Road tripping around the South of France a couple of years ago."
With that she shared an adorable photo of her late mother having her arms wrapped around Jhanvi's father Boney Kapoor in a loving embrace.
It is pertinent to mention that the actress had passed away in Dubai in February 2018 after suffering a massive heart attack.
Take a look: