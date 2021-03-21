Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Jhanvi Kapoor shares fond memory involving late mother Sridevi

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

B-Town diva Jhanvi Kapoor shared a touching memory which involved her late mother Sridevi.

The star took to Instagram in a Q and A session with her fans and answered some of their queries.

One fan in particular asked what her favourite memory of traveling was to which she said: "Road tripping around the South of France a couple of years ago."

With that she shared an adorable photo of her late mother having her arms wrapped around Jhanvi's father Boney Kapoor in a loving embrace.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress had passed away in Dubai in February 2018 after suffering a massive heart attack. 

Take a look:


