Sunday Mar 21 2021
PTI ministers test negative for coronavirus

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Picture collage of federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Photos: File
  • PTI ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and Mahmood Khan have tested negative for coronavirus.
  • The ministers had to undergo a COVID-19 test after PM Imran Khan tested positive for the virus a day ago.
  • Other ministers and govt officials, who had come in close contact with the premier, are also being tested. 

PTI ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and Mahmood Khan have tested negative for COVID-19, Geo News reported Sunday.

The ministers had to undergo a test after PM Imran Khan tested positive for the virus a day ago. Subsequently, all people who had had close contact with the premier are getting themselves tested. 

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that his coronavirus test was conducted as per the proposed procedure, and once again, the result turned out to be negative.

He also prayed to God to keep everyone safe from the virus.

On the other hand, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also tested negative for the virus. It may be recalled that Mahmood Khan had accompanied the prime minister at a function at Malakand University on Friday. 

