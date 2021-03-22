Can't connect right now! retry
Hira Mani shares a heartfelt birthday message for husband Salman Saqib Sheikh

Pakistani TV actress Hira Mani shared a heartfelt and romantic note for husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani on his birthday.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and posted lovely photos of Mani with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote, “Haye mani Ager tum is dunia main na aatay tou mera kiya houta Haye!! Thank you for coming in my life bareee meherbani ....”

“Happy birthday janooo,” Hira Mani further wrote.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Hira and Salman Saqib Sheikh got married in 2008 and share two sons Muzammil, born in 2009 and Ibrahim born in 2014.

