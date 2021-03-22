Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande opens up about their split

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had once been the power couple of B-Town 

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had shared a close bond before they parted ways back in 2016.

Now, almost a year after his untimely death, Lokhande has opened up about their breakup and how they went from almost getting married to splitting up.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Lokhande said: "I thought that silence is a virtue in situations like these so that the sanctity of the relationship is not affected. I am not somebody who would make a tamasha of my personal life in public.”

“Yes, people misunderstood me. People today come and tell me ‘you left Sushant’ How do they know this? Nobody knows my story,” she said.

"I am not blaming anyone here. Sushant made his choice very clear, he wanted to go ahead in his career and he chose it and moved on. But for two and a half years, I was dealing with so many things.”

“I was not in that state of mind where I could just work. I am not that person who could have easily moved on and started working. So, for me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone turns heads with all-green look

Deepika Padukone turns heads with all-green look
Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memory involving late mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memory involving late mother Sridevi

Parineeti Chopra doesn’t see Priyanka Chopra as her role model

Parineeti Chopra doesn’t see Priyanka Chopra as her role model
Dia Mirza stresses on the need to save forests around the globe

Dia Mirza stresses on the need to save forests around the globe
Kajol thinks OTT platforms are liberating for actors

Kajol thinks OTT platforms are liberating for actors

Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours about her heading towards politics

Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours about her heading towards politics
Sara Ali Khan looks something out of a fairytale in recent photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan looks something out of a fairytale in recent photoshoot
John Abraham reveals why he opted for a theatrical release of his next film

John Abraham reveals why he opted for a theatrical release of his next film
‘Karan Johar confessed he was in love with me’: Twinkle Khanna

‘Karan Johar confessed he was in love with me’: Twinkle Khanna
Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt

Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt
Aamir Khan quits social media for good

Aamir Khan quits social media for good
Kareena Kapoor mom-shamed on social media after Taimur hurts himself

Kareena Kapoor mom-shamed on social media after Taimur hurts himself

Latest

view all