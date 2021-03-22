Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR

Monday Mar 22, 2021
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday that the Pakistan Day parade — held every year on March 23 to mark the day Pakistan Resolution was passed — has been rescheduled.
In a statement, the ISPR said due to ongoing inclement weather and rain showers forecast for the next two days, the parade has been delayed to March 25.
"The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," the military's media wing said.