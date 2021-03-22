Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Pakistani soldiers march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. — Reuters/File

  • ISPR announces putting off Pakistan Day parade
  • Decision taken amid prediction of weather, rains in coming days.
  • The event will be held on March 25, says ISPR.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday that the Pakistan Day parade — held every year on March 23 to mark the day Pakistan Resolution was passed — has been rescheduled.

In a statement, the ISPR said due to ongoing inclement weather and rain showers forecast for the next two days, the parade has been delayed to March 25.

"The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," the military's media wing said.

Related items


More From Pakistan:

Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz

Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz
Coronavirus SOPs: Businesses to operate only 5 days a week, close at 8pm in Pakistan

Coronavirus SOPs: Businesses to operate only 5 days a week, close at 8pm in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine

PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine
PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

'Breathing Books' event held to highlight difficulties faced by disabled people

'Breathing Books' event held to highlight difficulties faced by disabled people
Broadsheet case: Inquiry commission wraps up investigation

Broadsheet case: Inquiry commission wraps up investigation
Most staffers at PM's Office test negative for coronavirus

Most staffers at PM's Office test negative for coronavirus

NCOC believes there's a high risk of coronavirus in schools: Shafqat Mehmood

NCOC believes there's a high risk of coronavirus in schools: Shafqat Mehmood
Case registered against attack on Hareem Shah

Case registered against attack on Hareem Shah
Punjab govt may close wedding halls, ban sports activities for two weeks: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Punjab govt may close wedding halls, ban sports activities for two weeks: Firdous Ashiq Awan
PPP vs PML-N over Senate opposition leader slot

PPP vs PML-N over Senate opposition leader slot
LHC suspends sessions court order directing FIA to register harassment case against Babar Azam

LHC suspends sessions court order directing FIA to register harassment case against Babar Azam

Latest

view all