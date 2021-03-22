Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. — Reuters/File

ISPR announces putting off Pakistan Day parade

Decision taken amid prediction of weather, rains in coming days.

The event will be held on March 25, says ISPR.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday that the Pakistan Day parade — held every year on March 23 to mark the day Pakistan Resolution was passed — has been rescheduled.



In a statement, the ISPR said due to ongoing inclement weather and rain showers forecast for the next two days, the parade has been delayed to March 25.

"The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," the military's media wing said.





