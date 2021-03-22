Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with daughter at an airport

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Famed Indian actress Anushka Sharma (centre) and cricketer Virat Kohli. — Twitter

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, were spotted at Ahmedabad airport on Sunday evening with their daughter, as per the Indian Express.

While the photos of the power couple went viral on the internet, their baby daughter's pictures were not put up on the couple's request, according to the publication.

The actress and her daughter had accompanied the Indian skipper as the country played another cricket series against England — which they ended up winning 3-2.

Earlier, Kohli had shared an adorable photo with his wife where they could be seen expressing their affection for one another.

