NAB seeks help from Lahore Police, Rangers for Maryam's March 26 hearing

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought help from the city's police and Rangers for the March 26 hearing of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.



According to a statement issued by the NAB's Lahore chapter, the watchdog has reports of a possible attack on its building in Punjab's capital city on the day the PML-N leader is expected to appear.

The NAB's Lahore chapter further noted that it was submitting a request to the concerned authorities to declare its Lahore office 'Red Zone'.

It would continue playing its role in recovering stolen money without succumbing to any threats or pressure, it added in its statement.

Workers of the PML-N and the Opposition's anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner have announced to accompany Maryam Nawaz for the hearing on March 26.