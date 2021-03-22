Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

NAB seeks help from Lahore Police, Rangers for Maryam's March 26 hearing

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media before getting into her car in Lahore, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

  • NAB Lahore says it has reports of a possible attack on its building in Punjab's capital city on the day Maryam Nawaz is expected to appear.
  • Watchdog has sought help from Lahore Police and Rangers ahead of the highly-anticipated hearing on March 26.
  • Maryam Nawaz has been issued a notice to appear before it on March 26 for proceedings in two inquiries.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought help from the city's police and Rangers for the March 26 hearing of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz has been issued a notice to appear before the anti-graft watchdog on March 26 for proceedings in two inquiries.

According to a statement issued by the NAB's Lahore chapter, the watchdog has reports of a possible attack on its building in Punjab's capital city on the day the PML-N leader is expected to appear.

The NAB's Lahore chapter further noted that it was submitting a request to the concerned authorities to declare its Lahore office 'Red Zone'.

It would continue playing its role in recovering stolen money without succumbing to any threats or pressure, it added in its statement.

Workers of the PML-N and the Opposition's anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner have announced to accompany Maryam Nawaz for the hearing on March 26. 

More From Pakistan:

Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto

Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto
Karachi man sues school for allegedly harassing daughter over non-payment of fees

Karachi man sues school for allegedly harassing daughter over non-payment of fees
4 political parties owe Rs14.3 mn to PHA for holding jalsas at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan

4 political parties owe Rs14.3 mn to PHA for holding jalsas at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan
Khairpur student alleges three men gang-raped her for 7 months

Khairpur student alleges three men gang-raped her for 7 months
Inter board Karachi issues important clarification on educational institutions' closure

Inter board Karachi issues important clarification on educational institutions' closure
Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting

Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting
Fatwa declares coronavirus vaccine 'permissible' under Islamic law

Fatwa declares coronavirus vaccine 'permissible' under Islamic law
Pakistani transgender Islamic school breaks barriers

Pakistani transgender Islamic school breaks barriers
Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz

Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz
Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR

Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR
NCOC announces new SOPs for areas with more than 8% coronavirus positivity

NCOC announces new SOPs for areas with more than 8% coronavirus positivity
Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife files contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife files contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all