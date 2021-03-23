JUI-F dismisses reports claiming Fazl proposed Gilani as Senate opposition leader

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File

JUI-F says it is not appropriate to report that Fazl suggested name of Gilani for the opposition leader’s slot.

JUI-F says as per PDM's decision the slot would go to PML-N.

Party spokesman says that the JUI-F chief respects the unanimous decisions of the PDM.

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday dismissed reports that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had proposed Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate, saying that the slot would go to the PML-N as per the PDM’s decisions.

“It is not appropriate to report that Fazlur Rehman suggested the name of Gilani for the opposition leader’s slot,” said the party. It stressed that as per the PDM's decision the slot would go to the PML-N.

The spokesman said that the JUI-F chief respects the unanimous decisions of the PDM.

“Even though Yousuf Raza is a senior parliamentarian and has loads of experience,” said the JUI-F adding that however, they have to respect the PDM’s decision.

He said that the decisions in the PDM are made after evolving a consensus.

On Sunday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that the Leader of the Opposition in Senate would be from her party.

Following a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said, “It is a principled decision”.

She maintained that PDM member parties had decided that they would vote for PPP’s Gilani for the Senate chairman election, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the deputy chairman, while the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of Parliament would be from the PML-N.

“There is no room for change in the decision after the victory or loss of anyone,” she added.

PPP, on the other hand, is of the view that the situation has changed after the defeat in Senate chairman election and the slot should now go to them as the largest party in the Upper House.