Thursday Mar 18 2021
PPP eyes its Opposition leader in Senate: sources

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

(L to R) PPP leaders Farooq Naek, Sherry Rehman, Yousaf Raza Gilani, and Bilawal Bhutto. — Instagram/sherryrehman

  • ANP, BNP-M assure they'd back PPP in this move, say sources.
  • PPP has 21 members, while BNP-M and ANP have two each.
  • Development comes after difference arose within PDM.

PPP is eyeing its own candidate for the Opposition leader position in the Senate, sources informed Geo News Thursday.

PPP, despite being a member of the 10-party anti-government alliance, has decided to bring the Opposition leader from its party, sources said, after differences between the PDM arose two days ago.

Awami National Party (ANP) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) — both PDM's members — have assured support to PPP in this regard, sources added.

PPP has 21 votes in the Senate, while ANP and BNP Mengal have two members each in the Upper House. PPP is likely to nominate Senator Sherry Rehman as the Leader of the Opposition, while the party will submit a petition signed by 25 senators to the Senate Secretariat in a few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N and PPP have had their differences regarding the Senate's Opposition leader, as both parties want the position for themselves.

Meanwhile, the PDM has also faced a setback after PPP demanded more time to consult with the chief election commissioner (CEC) regarding its resignation from assemblies — forcing the Opposition alliance to put off its March 26 long-march.

