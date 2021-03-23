Pak vs SA: 'I do not have any fitness issues,' Sharjeel Khan

Cricketer Sharjeel Khan's fitness has become an issue before the South Africa tour.

The opening batsman has been put through a special training plan called Elite Player Fitness Program to trim down.

Babar Azam had earlier defended Sharjeel's inclusion to the team on the basis of his form with the bat.

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan says he is working hard for fitness after he came under fire from cricket experts and former players.



He was speaking to the media from a Lahore hotel, where the squad is practicing for the upcoming South Africa tour.

Khan said he is working hard to shed the excess kilos but is dismissive of the notion that his fitness (or lack thereof) can have any impact on his batting prowess.

"I do not have any fitness issues," he said, adding that he has never missed a match due to fitness and completed the domestic season.

The left-hander was inducted into the national squad after four years and has been in discussion since then.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three one day internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against South Africa from April 2 till April 16.

After the South Africa tour, the team will depart to Zimbabwe where they will play two Tests and three T20Is against the Chevrons.

Skipper Babar Azam and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had commented about his fitness. “Sharjeel Khan will work on his fitness. You cannot expect him to become [as fit as] Shadab Khan overnight,” Babar had said.

While the legendary fast bowler had said that Sharjeel has promised him that he would work on his fitness.

Sharjeel has been put through a special training plan called Elite Player Fitness Program to trim down.

Giving details of the program, he said: "I am following the plan I have been given by trainer Yasir Malik. I am working individually. I ran for 15km in a single day."

He also dismissed speculations about him being under any sort of pressure. "I am don't know of any negative talk."

About the training session being held in Lahore, he said that he has been supported by everyone and sports has always been his focus.

“Right now fitness is my target.”