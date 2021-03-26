Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz 'blackmailing NAB': Shahzad Akbar

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar (right) and Prime Minister Imran Khan's Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar addressing a press conference in Lahore, on March 25, 2021. — Twitter
  • Maryam and her associates are "threatening" NAB, says Akbar.
  • He says Maryam's family history filled with "attacks" on institutions.
  • Broadsheet Commission report to be presented in next cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Thursday PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is "blackmailing" the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Akbar, addressing a press conference, said Rangers and police personnel would be deployed to maintain the law and order situation during Maryam's appearance before NAB.

The adviser said Maryam and her associates were "threatening NAB" and it was not a new tactic, as her family's history is "filled" with "attacks" on institutions.

Talking about the Broadsheet Commission report, he said it had been submitted to the prime minister and would be presented in the next cabinet meeting. "The decision on whether to make the report public or not will be taken by the cabinet."

"All the issues have been identified in the Broadsheet Commission report," the adviser added.

