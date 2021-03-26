Coronavirus: Cambridge issues new timetable for O level exams in Pakistan

A logo of the Cambridge Assessment International Education. Photo: File

CIE says AS and A Levels to go ahead as timetabled.

UK board says O Levels and IGCSEs to take place from May 15.

CIE vows not to switch to school-assessed grading.

Cambridge International Examinations announced on Thursday that the O level exams will take place from May 15, while A level exams will be held as “timetabled”, said the board in a statement.

“Cambridge International AS and A Levels to go ahead as timetabled, O Levels and IGCSEs to take place from May 15,” read the statement.

Earlier these exams were scheduled to commence from April 26, 2020. However, AS and A-Levels exams would go ahead as per already announced timetable commencing in late April.

An estimated number of 50,000 candidates would appear in O Level/IGCSE and about 40,000 in AS/A Level exams from across Pakistan.

The UK board said that they are “working hard to support efforts by schools and authorities in Pakistan to keep the students safe and help them” continue their education amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board had said that it was working with the government in Pakistan on the issue.

Read more: Will discuss postponement of O and A Level exams with CIE, says Shafqat Mehmood

“We are pleased to announce that with the help of the government of Pakistan we will be holding all Cambridge International AS & A Levels as timetabled, so that students can progress to the next stage of their education,” said the CIE.

The board said that they have agreed that Cambridge O Level and IGCSE exams will be held only from May 15 onwards.

“We are now looking urgently at how best to make this work. We will not switch to school-assessed grades,” vowed the board. It added that they will provide more information to schools next week.

Shafqat Mehmood holds meeting with Cambridge

The statement by the CIE came hours after Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on late Thursday evening announced that CIE has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15.

The minister said that the decision was taken after a detailed discussion with relevant bodies, adding that related details will be shared by Cambridge later.

"However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams," he said.

Mehmood had indicated the possibility of rescheduling the O and A Level exams slated for the May/June session.

The minister, in a previous tweet in the day, said that students are "constantly calling, sending messages or writing emails", and he wishes to let them know that he is "in constant contact with Cambridge authorities".

Read more: Cambridge exams to be held as per schedule: Shafqat Mehmood

He said discussions to reschedule "most if not all exams to after May 15" are being held, adding that he "should know more tomorrow".

Earlier this month, the minister had announced that all Cambridge exams — as well as those for Intermediate and Matriculation students — will be held as per schedule this year.

He said that exams for grades 10, 11 and 12 will be held this year in May and June.

"Our children are giving [inter and matric] exams under the Pakistani boards, hence the same [rule] will also apply for children giving exams for other boards," he said, referring to O level and A level students.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood updates students on exam rescheduling proposal discussed with Cambridge

However, following a meeting of the health and education ministers at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on March 24, in which it was decided that schools in coronavirus hotspot areas will be closed till April 11, exams came under discussion once more.

Mehmood had said, following the meeting, that he will discuss with Cambridge whether exams scheduled in the May/June session can be postponed.