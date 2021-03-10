Cambridge exams to be held as per schedule: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday announced that Cambridge, Inter, Matric and other exams will be be held as per schedule.



He also shared that exams for grades 10, 11 and 12 will be held this year in May and June.



"Our children are giving [inter and matric] exams under the Pakistani boards, hence the same [rule] will also apply for children giving exams for other boards," he said, referring to O level and A level students.

The federal minister shared news of the exam schedule during a press conference where he announced the closure of schools in several cities from Monday, March 15, following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The briefing came after a meeting at the National Command and Operations (NCOC), where it was decided educational institutes would be closed in Islamabad and other Punjab cities from Monday for two weeks.

The prime minister's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said a decision had also been taken to extend a ban on indoor activities and reimpose the 50% work-from-home policy. The implementation of the work from home policy has been left to the discretion of the provinces, but will go into effect in Islamabad immediately.

He said the situation will be further reviewed on the 12th of next month.



Dr Sultan said the vaccination process of senior citizens of 60 year age and above has started and such citizens can get vaccination sending their CNIC number to 1166.