Coronavirus cases in Pakistan hit eight-month high as 3rd wave intensifies

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in eight months, Pakistan reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases on Friday as the third wave of COVID-19 intensifies.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country carried out 42,418 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,368 returned positive. The new cases takes the national positivity ratio to 10.3%.



A look at the coronavirus cases' trajectory in Pakistan. Screengrab: covid.gov.pk

Last time, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases was in July 3 when 4,087 people were diagnosed with the virus.



While it was also Pakistan highest coronavirus positivity ratio since July 12. On July, 12 the positivity ratio stood at 12.2%.



Pakistan also lost 63 people to the coronavirus that continues to wreck havoc in the country. Out of that 40 died in Punjab.

The new cases takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 645,356 out of this 264,062 have been detected in Sindh, 207,765 in Punjab, 82,677 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 54,347 in Islamabad, 19,427 in Balochistan, 12,095 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,983 in Gilgit Baltistan.

On the other hand, the number active cases in the country stands at 40,120 while 591,145 people have recovered from the virus.

The national death toll after the recent deaths stands at 14,091. Out of those 6,142 have been reported in Punjab, 4,486 in Sindh, 2260 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 555 in Islamabad, 205 in Balochistan, 103 GB and 340 in AJK.