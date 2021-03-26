Peshawar traffic warden suspended for asking 'unnecessary questions' from minister

Peshawar traffic warden asks Shaukat Yousafzai questions about a housing scheme

SP headquarters suspends traffic warden for asking unnecessary questions

CCPO Peshawar warns traffic wardens against asking unnecessary questions while discharging their duties

A Peshawar traffic warden was suspended Friday for asking provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai "unnecessary questions".

Yousafzai, who is currently Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Labour and Culture, was annoyed after the traffic warden asked him questions about a housing scheme.

The incident took place when the minister was on a walk at the Race Course Garden. The SP headquarters suspended the traffic warden after it emerged the minister was displeased while the CCPO Peshawar said the warden should have focused on his duties instead of asking unnecessary questions from the minister.

"Traffic wardens should abstain from asking unnecessary questions from anyone while discharging their duties," said the CCPO Peshawar.