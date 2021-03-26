People over 50 can begin registering for a vaccine from March 30: Asad Umar

Head of the National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar. Photo: File

Asad Umar encourages everyone over age of 50 to sign up when vaccine registration opens on March 30.

NCOC chief reminds people that registration of those who are 60 and older has already been opened.

Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has shown to be 79% effective.

Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar announced on Friday that people aged 50 and above can sign up to get vaccinated for coronavirus starting next week.

"Registration of those who are 50 plus for COVID vaccination will be opened on March 30th," announced the minister in a tweet.

Umar encouraged everyone over the age of 50 to register when the process begins, also reminding those who are 60 and older that registration for them had already begun.



Earlier this month, the Umar had announced that the vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin on March 10.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age.



"This means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first,” read the tweet shared by the minister.

Currently, Pakistan is vaccinating the country's healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 after launching the vaccination drive for frontline workers on February 2.

Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has shown to be 79% effective.

