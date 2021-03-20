Coronavirus vaccination centres to be closed on Sundays, national holidays: NCOC

A nurse administers the coronavirus vaccine at a patient at a hospital in Karachi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) announced on Saturday that the coronavirus vaccination centres will be closed on Sunday and national holidays like March 23.

"All vaccination centers across the country will remain closed on Sundays and National holidays like March 23," said the NCOC in a statement.

It advised people not to visit the vaccination centres on Sundays and other public holidays.

"This decision is taken to give relief to the vaccine administrators and health care workers who are working tirelessly to serve the nation in this time of crisis," said the NCOC.



The country's nerve centre in the fight against coronavirus, appreciated the efforts of all the federating units for management of massive vaccination drive across the country. It also saluted the front line health care workers especially "those involved in ongoing vaccination drive'.



Currently, Pakistan is vaccinating the country's healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 after launching the vaccination drive on February 2.



Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has shown to be 79% effective.