Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor gifted a luxurious Mercedes car worth over one crore to his wife Sunita Kapoor on her 56th birthday.

The paparazzi in Mumbai shared a glimpse of the brand new car, parked at the residence of Anil Kapoor.

The photos of black Mercedes have gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt post for wifey on her birthday.

Sharing loved-up photos with Sunita, Anil wrote, “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita.”

“From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts.”

“These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always” followed by heart emoji.

