Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard turned off her comments as she shared her statement on Instagram after a UK court on Thursday refused Johnny Depp the right to appeal against a ruling that he was a wife-beater.

The actress apparently turned off comments to her post for fear of backlash from Depp's fans.

Two judges at the Court of Appeal dismissed his application to challenge the High Court ruling, finding that the original hearing had been "full and fair".



The trial judge "gave thorough reasons for his conclusions which have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law".

Depp was unlikely to overturn the findings of a trial judge on purely factual questions, they added.

The original ruling saw the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star ordered to pay the newspaper´s publishers News Group Newspapers (NGN) Â£628,000 ($873,000, 733,000 euros) in legal costs.

His lawyers at the time called the ruling "as perverse as it is bewildering", arguing a "mountain of counter-evidence" was disregarded that "completely undermined" the claims.

Earlier this month, Depp´s lawyers cast doubt on testimony given by Heard arguing that she had only paid a fraction of her divorce settlement to charity, rather than all of it, as she had claimed.

Heard´s spokeswoman said those claims were "nothing more than a press strategy" that had "been soundly rejected by the court".

The Sun added the decision "vindicates the courageous evidence that Amber Heard gave to the court about domestic abuse, despite repeated attempts to undermine and silence her by the perpetrator".

Depp´s lawyer Joelle Rich, from law firm Schillings, said: "The evidence presented at last week´s hearing further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision reached in the UK court."