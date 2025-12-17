 
How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are spending last holiday season as fiancés

Travis Kelce brought major life changes for Taylor Swift since they got together

Geo News Digital Desk
December 17, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since 2023, and the NFL star changed the course of her life, enabling her to lower the walls around herself.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, are currently spending their last holiday season as fiancés, since they are planning to get married in 2026.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker has found a stable home ground with Kelce, which complements her busy showgirl life outside.

Speaking of the Grammy winner’s new life that she has built with the star athlete, an insider told Us Weekly, “Taylor used to be super type A, but she’s become more spontaneous. The armor is off. She’s trying to live a more unfiltered life.”

The source continued, “Taylor is visibly lighter and laughing a lot more. Travis gives her a fearless playfulness and the confidence to take up space unapologetically.”

They noted that meeting the New Heights podcast host has made Swift more open and “vulnerable” in front of the world, as is evident through her Eras Tour documentary, in which she gave a candid glimpse into her life.

“Travis has given Taylor a sense of calm. He supports her in ways that she could have never imagined, and he never expects her to perform or curate a persona around him. That kind of ease has given her permission to be her real self,” the insider added.

This time of the year, which is reportedly Swift’s favourite, she has been “intentionally slowing down,” the source added that the Anti-Hero songstress is “nesting, cooking, spending time with family and carving out space to enjoy being engaged,” while also planning the next phase of her life.

Basking in the engagement period of their relationship, the Eras Tour performer is quietly planning for her wedding next summer and thinking about the dress and venues.

While the plans are totally under wraps, the source mentioned that it will be a smaller wedding than anticipated, unlike the reports suggesting a grand event.

