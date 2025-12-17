'It' author Stephen King recalls 'memorable' moment with late Rob Reiner

Stephen King admits being emotional after watching 'Stand By Me'

Stephen King, American author widely known as the "King of Horror", has recalled an iconic moment he shared with late director Rob Reiner.

When Harry Met Sally creator was found dead in his LA apartment with his wife Michele on December 14. According to the LAPD, their bodies had stab wounds.

The filmmaker’s sudden murder left Hollywood in great shock. Many celebrities came forward to pour in their tributes.

Stephen has also remembered Rob by sharing an incredible story about how latter’s 1986 movie Stand By Me made him emotional that he broke his own policy for it.

The Shining author recalled, "When the movie was over, I thanked Rob and surprised the hell out of myself by giving him a hug.”

He revealed that he is not much of a "hugging man", but he still gave one to Rob.

“I'm not ordinarily a hugging man, and I don't think he was used to getting them. He stiffened, muttered something about being glad I liked it, and we both stepped away.”

Later, Reiner asked the writer to give him notes. But King didn’t have any as he got completely lost in the movie.

Stephen told in an essay for The New York Times, "I had just let the whole thing wash over me. I marvelled at what a good story the truth could make in the right hands."