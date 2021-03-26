Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Minal Khan certainly knows how to turn heads.

It was no different this time as the stunner shared a snap on Instagram, putting her best foot forward.

The diva could be seen dropping jaws as she looked like an absolute doll.

While the stunner’s outfit could not be seen in its entirety, she still looked ravishing in the gold statement choker which was paired with what seems to be an ethnic attire.

Fans couldn’t help but sing praises of the stunner.

"Pretty," one fan commented. 

"You are looking gorgeous princess," another wrote. 

Take a look:



