Watch: Imran Khan’s spectacular bowling against Sri Lanka on this day in 1982

PCB shares the video of the spectacular bowling performance of Imran Khan during a match against Sri Lanka in 1982.

Pakistan had won this particular match by 102 runs and an inning.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a video clip of a match played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka where former cricket team captain Imran Khan took 14 wickets during the Test match played in 1982.



Read more: Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll for captains whose game rose with leadership

Pakistan had won this particular match by 102 runs and an inning in Lahore.

Providing details about the other accolades held by Imran Khan during his extraordinary cricket career, PCB shared that the former cricketer does not only hold the best match figures in Pakistan but in the entire sub-continent.

Read more: PM Imran Khan shares special documentary played in his honour during Sri Lanka visit

In addition, Imran Khan is the first Pakistani bowler to take 150 Test wickets.