pakistan
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the March 30 on account of Shab e Barat.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all government and private educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on March 30.

Read more: 'Shab-e-Barat' observed with reverence, humility across Pakistan

Shab e Barat, or the night of forgiveness, is observed throughout Pakistan with a lot of reverence and humility.

While many people participate in special religious gatherings organised throughout the nation, others go to graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

