Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the March 30 on account of Shab e Barat.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all government and private educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on March 30.

Shab e Barat, or the night of forgiveness, is observed throughout Pakistan with a lot of reverence and humility.



While many people participate in special religious gatherings organised throughout the nation, others go to graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.