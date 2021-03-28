Neetu Kapoor admits she was Rishi Kapoor’s wing-woman before they got together

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is looking back at the time before she got together with her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

In her appearance on Indian Idol 12, Neetu confessed that she used to be the deceased Bollywood icon’s wing-woman before the two started dating.

"I was Rishi’s wing-woman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob," she said per DNA India.

She also revealed how the two eventually got together: "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me."