Parineeti Chopra slams body-shamers: ‘It’s the most ridiculous thing on Earth’

Parineeti Chopra opened up about body-shaming and how she used to get criticized before

Bollywood superstar Parineeti Chopra is known to have always used her platform to speak about the wrongs in society.

The Girl on the Train star opened up about body-shaming and how she used to get criticized before for the way she used to look before she underwent a major weight loss.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Parineeti said: "I agreed with them that I wasn't looking my best. And, I wasn't doing my best for my fitness. I think, I would've gotten hurt if I was doing everything that I could and I was really my fittest, and then people didn't like the way I looked. I think that would've affected me."

"Because I got to work and I took a little bit of a break and got to work on my fitness and my health, I was so engrossed in myself in such a positive way and I knew that after six months or after a year if I show myself, fitter,” she continued.

"It is the most ridiculous thing on Earth. It's like shaming somebody for having black eyes. It is something natural and what you are born with. But, every human being should strive to be their fittest,” she shared.

“They shouldn't strive to be the skinniest. You can be fit at your body-type. The problem is that you compare yourself to people who are onscreen, was skinny, or not skinny. You just have to be at your fittest,” she added.