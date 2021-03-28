Watch: PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur records video of minor driving a car

Gandapur records video of a boy driving a car

It isn't clear how the boy is related to the federal minister

Under-age driving is illegal in Pakistan

A video of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan filming a minor boy who can be seen driving the car, went viral on social media.

Read more: Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral

In the video, Gandapur can be seen sitting on the passenger seat and recording a video of the boy, who is driving the car.



Geo News wasn't able to ascertain how the boy is related to Gandapur.

Under-age driving is illegal as per Pakistani law and only those who are aged 18 years and above can apply for a driving licence.



Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral