Watch: PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur records video of minor driving a car

Sunday Mar 28, 2021
A video of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan filming a minor boy who can be seen driving the car, went viral on social media.
Read more: Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral
In the video, Gandapur can be seen sitting on the passenger seat and recording a video of the boy, who is driving the car.
Geo News wasn't able to ascertain how the boy is related to Gandapur.
Under-age driving is illegal as per Pakistani law and only those who are aged 18 years and above can apply for a driving licence.
A couple of weeks ago, the video of a minor driving a car in Lahore had gone viral on social media.
In the video, a small boy can be seen driving a car and sitting beside him on the passenger seat, is an adult.
When the video went viral on social media, Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid had taken action and had directed the city's traffic police to impound the car and seize its documents.
The CTO had revealed that police also confiscated the car owner's driving licence.