Four-year-old missing girl found dead in Faisalabad

The body of a missing four-year-old girl has been recovered in Faisalabad, Geo News reported on Sunday.



According to sources, the girl's family has expressed suspicion that the girl was first raped and then killed.

The girl went missing while playing outside the house, sources said, following which a report was filed at the police station by the victim's family.

Later the victim's body was recovered by the police. Details related to autopsy or news about finding the culprits involved in the incident have so far not surfaced.