Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm

Pakistani stars Yasir Hussain and Saboor Aly recently attended a star-studded wedding ceremony of their mutual friend Umair Qazi.



Yasir and Saboor also shared photos from the event and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Now a dance video of Saboor and Yasir is making the rounds on the social media and have won the hearts of the fans.



In the video, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress and Yasir can be seen dancing their heart out on Indian song Ishq Hai Deewana from film Cooli No. 1.

The dance video has gone viral on social media platforms and it has been shared thousands of times.

Other celebrities who attended the wedding of Umair include Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Kinza Hashmi.