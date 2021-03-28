All on-campus activities in Islamabad's private schools banned till April 11

Photo: ACE International Academy, Islamabad.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Sunday evening notified an extension in ban on all on-campus activities in Islamabad's private schools, till April 11.



According to the notification, all private educational institutions of Islamabad, which previously had been granted an exemption and were allowed to hold on campus activities, are hereby banned from doing so, with effect from March 29.

The decision has been taken in view of a spike in positivity ratio — which shot up to 16% in the capital in the last 24 hours — and extends to all activities, including tests and mid-terms.



"All private educational institutions are advised to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit," stated the notification.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, earlier in the day, appealed to the people to avoid gatherings of any sort as the country grapples with an intensifying third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has recorded more than 4,000 cases for three straight days, with positivity ratios in several cities reported to be in the double digits.







