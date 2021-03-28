Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

All on-campus activities in Islamabad's private schools banned till April 11

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Photo: ACE International Academy, Islamabad.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Sunday evening notified an extension in ban on all on-campus activities in Islamabad's private schools, till April 11.

According to the notification, all private educational institutions of Islamabad, which previously had been granted an exemption and were allowed to hold on campus activities, are hereby banned from doing so, with effect from March 29.

The decision has been taken in view of a spike in positivity ratio — which shot up to 16% in the capital in the last 24 hours — and extends to all activities, including tests and mid-terms.

"All private educational institutions are advised to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit," stated the notification.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, earlier in the day, appealed to the people to avoid gatherings of any sort as the country grapples with an intensifying third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has recorded more than 4,000 cases for three straight days, with positivity ratios in several cities reported to be in the double digits.

Related items



More From Pakistan:

PDM leaders to meet next week: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PDM leaders to meet next week: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan to attend 'Heart of Asia' conference today

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan to attend 'Heart of Asia' conference today
Lahore: Dozens of cases registered against people for not wearing masks

Lahore: Dozens of cases registered against people for not wearing masks
UHS Lahore extends closure of varsity to April 11

UHS Lahore extends closure of varsity to April 11
Pervez Elahi tells PM Imran Khan to 'arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches'

Pervez Elahi tells PM Imran Khan to 'arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches'
Maryam's tone was regrettable, but we know how to respond to taunting remarks: PPP

Maryam's tone was regrettable, but we know how to respond to taunting remarks: PPP
PM Imran Khan appeals to people to avoid gatherings amid third coronavirus wave

PM Imran Khan appeals to people to avoid gatherings amid third coronavirus wave
FIA arrests 7 for alleged involvement in sugar price hike

FIA arrests 7 for alleged involvement in sugar price hike
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme loans: PM Imran Khan instructs banks to simplify process

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme loans: PM Imran Khan instructs banks to simplify process
PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, may resume work soon

PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, may resume work soon
Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines

Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards

Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards

Latest

view all