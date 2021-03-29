Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19

Indian actor Vikrant Massey has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to contract coronavirus as he tested positive on Monday.

The news was confirmed by the actor on his Instagram account as revealed that he is now under self-quarantine after contracting the infectious disease.

"Hello all. Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP,” he wrote.

“I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY," he added. 

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic
Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch

Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch
‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan
‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey

‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey
Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi

Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi
'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19

'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19
Presence of Ertugrul star attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Presence of Ertugrul star attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm

Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music
Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Latest

view all