Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19

Indian actor Vikrant Massey has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to contract coronavirus as he tested positive on Monday.

The news was confirmed by the actor on his Instagram account as revealed that he is now under self-quarantine after contracting the infectious disease.

"Hello all. Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP,” he wrote.

“I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY," he added.