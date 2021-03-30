Radhika Apte’s big Holi plans: ‘Be kind to animals and practice social distancing’

Bollywood star Radhika Apte opened up about her Holi plans and how the COVID-19 pandemic will be playing spoilsport for the festival this year as well.

The Lust Stories actor spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed how the festivities bring about joy for a lot of people but keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in mind is also important.

“Holi celebrations will be different this time owing to the pandemic but let’s not forget the happiness it brings along, for one and all. This year, my Holi is going to be at home in Mumbai,” she said.

She also encouraged her fans to practice kindness, especially to animals: “Let’s all be kind to animals also while we maintain social distance, this year. I wish everyone a very colourful, safe and joyous Holi.”

In an earlier interview with NDTV, the Pad Man star had spoken about her process of how she carefully picks her roles.

"I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform," she shared.

"I don't have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate,” she added.