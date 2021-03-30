Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Radhika Apte’s big Holi plans: ‘Be kind to animals and practice social distancing’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Radhika Apte’s big Holi plans: ‘Be kind to animals and practice social distancing’

Bollywood star Radhika Apte opened up about her Holi plans and how the COVID-19 pandemic will be playing spoilsport for the festival this year as well.

The Lust Stories actor spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed how the festivities bring about joy for a lot of people but keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in mind is also important.

“Holi celebrations will be different this time owing to the pandemic but let’s not forget the happiness it brings along, for one and all. This year, my Holi is going to be at home in Mumbai,” she said.

She also encouraged her fans to practice kindness, especially to animals: “Let’s all be kind to animals also while we maintain social distance, this year. I wish everyone a very colourful, safe and joyous Holi.”

In an earlier interview with NDTV, the Pad Man star had spoken about her process of how she carefully picks her roles.

"I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform," she shared.

"I don't have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19: 'Please stay safe'

Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19: 'Please stay safe'
Kangana Ranaut says she went from being ‘unwanted’ to being ‘much needed’

Kangana Ranaut says she went from being ‘unwanted’ to being ‘much needed’
Ananya Panday reveals how naysayers helped her in her journey toward self-love

Ananya Panday reveals how naysayers helped her in her journey toward self-love
Abhishek Bachchan spills his secrets to dealing with trolls on social media

Abhishek Bachchan spills his secrets to dealing with trolls on social media
Parineeti Chopra slams body-shamers: ‘It’s the most ridiculous thing on Earth’

Parineeti Chopra slams body-shamers: ‘It’s the most ridiculous thing on Earth’

Did you know: Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Did you know: Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar
Randhir Kapoor gives health update on Ranbir Kapoor following COVID-19 diagnosis

Randhir Kapoor gives health update on Ranbir Kapoor following COVID-19 diagnosis

Neetu Kapoor admits she was Rishi Kapoor’s wing-woman before they got together

Neetu Kapoor admits she was Rishi Kapoor’s wing-woman before they got together
Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

R Madhavan reveals Covid-19 diagnosis in the most hilarious way

R Madhavan reveals Covid-19 diagnosis in the most hilarious way
'I'm going to create my own beauty standard', says Bhumi Pednekar

'I'm going to create my own beauty standard', says Bhumi Pednekar

Salman Khan gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Salman Khan gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest

view all