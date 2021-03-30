Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reconciles with his brother after physical abuse allegations

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has reconciled with his family and his brother Shamas after earlier accusing him of physical abuse.

In an interview with Times of India, Aaliya said that she spent Holi with her kids Yaani and Shora as well as Shamas as they visited the actor’s farmhouse in Kasara.

"Yes, Shamas too is here. We all met very warmly. In fact, we three- Yaani, Shora and I- played Holi with Shamas, today," she said.

The actor's brother also spoke about his reconciliation with his sister-in-law and said: "Ups and downs are a part of life. We all learn from experiences. Woh waqt guzar gaya. I will do anything for the family. It's all fine between us now. All's well.”

“Nawaz bhai is likely to join us on April 5 or 6. And yes, we played Holi together this morning. We are so tired, it's 10.30 pm as I speak to you now but abhi tak thakavat gayi nahi hai,” he added. 

