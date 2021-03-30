Can't connect right now! retry
Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Finance Minister Hammad Azhar. — Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial/File

  • PTI shares Hammad Azhar's childhood photo in which he could be seen sitting beside PM Imran Khan.
  • Azhar had been appointed as finance minister yesterday.
  • Within five hours of having been posted, the snapshot amassed more than 10,000 likes. 

The newly-appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar seems to a big fan of Prime Minister Imran Khan, even during the early days of the premier's political career.

"When PM Imran Khan started politics, he said that his voters are currently young but when they are eligible to vote, he’ll succeed," PTI said in an Instagram post.

"Not only him, but his support base is also achieving big milestones," it added.

A notification for the appointment of Hammad Azhar as the new finance minister was issued by the Cabinet division Tuesday.

Azhar has been given an additional portfolio of this ministry. He will still also be the federal minister for industries and production.

Within five hours of having been posted, the snapshot amassed more than 10,000 likes. Per usual, PM Khan's fans flocked to the comments section and showered him with numerous compliments.

