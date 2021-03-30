Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa seen speaking to Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, on March 30, 2021. — ISPR

  • Matters of mutual interest, regional security, and enhanced bilateral cooperation were discussed.
  • Gen Bajwa says that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and Canada.
  • The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on a busy Tuesday, held a meeting with three foreign envoys — from European Union, Denmark, and Canada — the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief met the Ambassador of EU to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, and Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the EU and Canada came under discussion.

"[Gen Bajwa] said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and Canada and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process. "All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels," the military's media wing said.

More From Pakistan:

Daily Mail's bid to resolve Shahbaz Sharif-David Rose clash fails at last minute: sources

Daily Mail's bid to resolve Shahbaz Sharif-David Rose clash fails at last minute: sources
Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources

Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources
Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career

Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career
Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter

Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter
Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'

Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'
Karachi University announces MBBS results

Karachi University announces MBBS results
Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave

Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave
Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China

Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13
Availability of beds for coronavirus patients at PIMS on the decline as cases surge in Islamabad

Availability of beds for coronavirus patients at PIMS on the decline as cases surge in Islamabad
Death toll from Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters crosses 500

Death toll from Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters crosses 500
President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi

President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi

Latest

view all