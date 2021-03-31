PM Imran Khan approves 'historic' development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan photographed during meeting to discuss Gilgit-Baltistan package. — Photo courtesy Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce a development package for Gilgit Baltistan during his visit to the region in few days, The News reported on Wednesday.



The premier, in this regard, chaired a high-level meeting on the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

It was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, and other ministers and senior officials.

"The meeting okayed a historic package for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan," the report said.

Addressing the meeting, PM Imran said that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was one of the priorities of the present government.



Directing Gilgit-Baltistan's chief minister, the premier said: "Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potential for tourism that needs to be exploited. There is a need to pay special attention to tourism promotion and environmental protection."

Prime Minister Office said that a new chapter of construction and development will be written in the region due to uplifting projects in various sectors of the region.

"The projects will produce effective solutions to the problems of the region and numerous job opportunities will be available to the youth."