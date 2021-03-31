Pak vs SA: Sarfraz Ahmed likely to play ODIs against South Africa, say sources

Former Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: AFP/File

Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed is expected to play One Day International (ODI) matches against South Africa, according to sources.



Sarfraz is expected to take charge as a wicket-keeper and Mohammad Rizwan as a batsman.

Moreover, the team management is considering to include Muhammad Rizwan on number 4 and Sarfraz on number 5.

In this regard, discussions are underway between Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq, national team captain Babar Azam and other officials on Sarfraz's participation in the the ODIs.

In case Sarfraz is playing, either Haider Ali or Asif Ali will be dropped from the squad, the sources added.

The series starts with a one-day international in Centurion on Friday.

According to details, the 34-member squad included 21 players and 13 team officials. 10 members of the Test squad will depart for Zimbabwe on April 12.

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

Green Shirts will then depart for Harare for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.

Schedule for ODI series:

1st ODI – April 02 - Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd ODI – April 04 - Sunday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd ODI – April 07 - Wednesday – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Schedule for T20I series:

1st T20I – April 10 – Saturday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd T20I – April 12 – Monday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd T20I – April 14 – Wednesday – SuperSport Pak, Centurion

4th T20I – April 16 – Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pakistan squads:

T20I: Babar Azam(C), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

ODI: Babar Azam(C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

Test: Babar Azam(C), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan