Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Sports Desk

Shoaib Akhtar relives iconic rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar in Instagram post

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar after bowling a delivery as Sachin Tendulkar takes a run during an India vs Pakistan clash. Photo: Shoaib Akhtar Instagram account

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday relived his iconic rivalry with Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, wishing "The Little Master" a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Related items

Three days ago, the former Indian batsman had tested positive for coronavirus, prompting well-wishes from the Indian cricket team and legends of the game around the world, including Sir Viv Richards.

Shoaib Akhtar, once one of Tendulkar's fiercest competitors on the field, took to Instagram to wish a speedy recovery for the legend and also relished their cricket rivalry.

"One of my favourite rivalries on the ground @sachintendulkar. Get well soon buddy," he wrote on Instagram.

In an ESPN interview with Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, Akhtar said he always respected Tendulkar and despite the two being rivals, they never abused each other.

"A couple of batsmen would never speak to me. Sachin would never lose his focus by talking to me," the former Pakistan speedster had said.

"People used to say that Sachin and I used to compete against each other, but we never abused each other. I used to respect him as a great batsman and I used to look at him as a great competitor," the Rawalpindi Express had said.

More From Sports:

PSL 2021: PCB to announce schedule of remaining matches in next few days, say sources

PSL 2021: PCB to announce schedule of remaining matches in next few days, say sources
Pak vs SA: Sarfraz Ahmed likely to play ODIs against South Africa, say sources

Pak vs SA: Sarfraz Ahmed likely to play ODIs against South Africa, say sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's castaway captain armband to be auctioned to help suffering baby

Cristiano Ronaldo's castaway captain armband to be auctioned to help suffering baby
FIFA warns Pakistan of suspension over 'illegitimate occupation' of PFF headquarters

FIFA warns Pakistan of suspension over 'illegitimate occupation' of PFF headquarters
'It's the new normal, biwi': Wasim Akram responds to Shaniera on throwback pic

'It's the new normal, biwi': Wasim Akram responds to Shaniera on throwback pic
Cristiano Ronaldo will always be Portugal captain, says coach Fernando Santos

Cristiano Ronaldo will always be Portugal captain, says coach Fernando Santos
South Africa pitches give full value to your shots, says Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq

South Africa pitches give full value to your shots, says Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq
Meet Arat Hosseini, the exceptional seven-year-old dribbler

Meet Arat Hosseini, the exceptional seven-year-old dribbler
Throwback pic of Wasim Akram celebrating Holi in India goes viral

Throwback pic of Wasim Akram celebrating Holi in India goes viral
India surpasses Pakistan in World Cup Super League rankings after beating England

India surpasses Pakistan in World Cup Super League rankings after beating England
Pak vs Zim: PCB releases schedule of T20, Test series

Pak vs Zim: PCB releases schedule of T20, Test series
Younis Khan gives team 'lessons in fishing' during South Africa tour

Younis Khan gives team 'lessons in fishing' during South Africa tour

Latest

view all