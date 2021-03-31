Shoaib Akhtar relives iconic rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar in Instagram post

Shoaib Akhtar after bowling a delivery as Sachin Tendulkar takes a run during an India vs Pakistan clash. Photo: Shoaib Akhtar Instagram account

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday relived his iconic rivalry with Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, wishing "The Little Master" a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.



Three days ago, the former Indian batsman had tested positive for coronavirus, prompting well-wishes from the Indian cricket team and legends of the game around the world, including Sir Viv Richards.



Shoaib Akhtar, once one of Tendulkar's fiercest competitors on the field, took to Instagram to wish a speedy recovery for the legend and also relished their cricket rivalry.



"One of my favourite rivalries on the ground @sachintendulkar. Get well soon buddy," he wrote on Instagram.



In an ESPN interview with Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, Akhtar said he always respected Tendulkar and despite the two being rivals, they never abused each other.



"A couple of batsmen would never speak to me. Sachin would never lose his focus by talking to me," the former Pakistan speedster had said.



"People used to say that Sachin and I used to compete against each other, but we never abused each other. I used to respect him as a great batsman and I used to look at him as a great competitor," the Rawalpindi Express had said.