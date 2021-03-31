Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Shah Rukh Khan clenches the title of India’s highest paid actor with ‘Pathan’

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

With this remuneration, SRK has now routed Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been reigning over the Bollywood industry since quite some time now. 

The King of Bollywood has now also clenched to the title of the highest paid star in B-Town with his upcoming film Pathan.

The film is all set to bring back the actor on the silver screens after a long hiatus.

Reports revealed that the Raees star charged a whopping Rs100 crore for the film, making him the highest paid actor in India.

Film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted: “Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the "Highest Paid Actor" in India now. He charged whopping 100 cr for #Pathan."

With this remuneration, SRK has now routed Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan to take hold of the title as the Padman actor is known to charge Rs80-90 crores per project while the Sultan hero earns around Rs50 crore.

Pathan will be set to release in theatres in 2022. 

