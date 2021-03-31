Mahira Khan wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has won the hearts of millions of fans and fellow showbiz stars after she shared her dazzling pictures in bridal outfit.



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures donning ethnic bridal ensembles.

She posted the snaps with caption “For the love of laal” with a triangular red flag emoji.

With the latest post, Mahira left her fans and fellow showbiz stars swooning.



Sajal Aly was the first to drop sweet comment beneath the post.

The Alif actress commented, “Beautiful” followed by red heart and fire emoticons.

“Mannnnn I love this shoot, the styling, the collection, everything,” commented Ayesha Omar.

Minal Khan simply dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.