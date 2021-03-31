Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases

A marriage hall in Karachi. Photo: File

Wedding functions can be held with limited persons till April 5.

Shopping malls, markets and other commercial activities to operate from 6am to 8pm.

"Transport to operate at 50% of capacity with strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs," reads notification by Sindh Home Department.



KARACHI: The Sindh government has banned all marriage functions — both indoors and outdoors — with effect from April 6, and introduced a new set of coronavirus restrictions till April 11.

The provincial government has sprung into action as the third wave of the coronavirus intensifies and over four thousands cases are being reported on a daily basis across the country.



Here are the salient features of the new restrictions imposed by the Sindh government:

Broader lockdowns will be imposed in areas with 8% coronavirus positivity ratios



Indoor dining in restaurants will not be allowed while outdoor dining will only be permitted till 10pm. Takeaway and home delivery options will be available for restaurants



Markets, shopping malls and marriage halls will operate from from 6am to 8pm for business and commercial activities "with two safe days observance per week as applicable to that area concerned (except essential services i.e. medical stores, clinics, hospitals as well as petrol pumps, bakeries, milk shops and restaurants etc.)"



Social or political gathering or sports events and religious festivals, as well as concerts have been banned



Wedding functions will be allowed only till April 5 limited to 300 guests. A complete ban will be imposed on marriage functions across the province from April 6 till April 11



Amusement Parks and walking/jogging tracks will remain open with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs, said the Home Department



Private and government sector have been asked to observe the 50% work from home staff policy in all offices and courts

"Transport to operate at 50% of capacity with strict SOPs compliance," says the notification



Murad calls for "complete lockdown" to curb virus

The Sindh government earlier suggested that the Centre impose a two-week lockdown across the country, with the province's chief minister Murad Ali Shah saying that a complete lockdown is needed to successfully combat the third wave of coronavirus.

“Do a lockdown or don’t do it, smart lockdown is nothing,” the chief minister had said while speaking to media in Islamabad.

The Sindh chief minister had told reporters that his government believes the Centre should ban inter-city transport for two weeks as well. He added that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is “dangerous”.

“I have antibodies yet I am still afraid of corona[virus],” CM Shah had said.

He had also slammed the ongoing countrywide vaccination policy, saying the government had failed to procure the vaccine and was instead relying on donations from China.



