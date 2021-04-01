Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi's temperature to remain hot, mercury expected to touch 41°C

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

A man stands under a water fountain amid hot weather. — Reuters/File
  • Temperature expected to touch 41°C in Karachi today.
  • According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours.
  • The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 39°C and 41°C.

KARACHI: The weather is likely to remain hot and dry even today in the metropolis, with the mercury expected to touch 41°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours. 

Read more: Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22°C on Thursday, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 39°C and 41°C.

Winds are blowing at a speed of 10km per hour from the northwest in the port city with 8% humidity.

Meanwhile, the visibility near the airport is 4km.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan commends FBR for achieving 'historic growth' of 41% in revenue collection

PM Imran Khan commends FBR for achieving 'historic growth' of 41% in revenue collection
PM Imran Khan for electronic voting, says it will make electoral process secure and impartial

PM Imran Khan for electronic voting, says it will make electoral process secure and impartial
Raza Rabbani not pleased with PPP’s move to seek BAP support for Gillani’s Senate seat

Raza Rabbani not pleased with PPP’s move to seek BAP support for Gillani’s Senate seat
Pakistan reports 4,974 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day toll since June 20

Pakistan reports 4,974 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day toll since June 20
Over two dozen people fined for not wearing masks at Karachi airport

Over two dozen people fined for not wearing masks at Karachi airport
SC warns of firing education secretary if uniform curriculum issue not resolved

SC warns of firing education secretary if uniform curriculum issue not resolved
550 doses of coronavirus vaccine missing from Lahore hospital

550 doses of coronavirus vaccine missing from Lahore hospital

Shafqat Mehmood says school reopening conditional upon coronavirus situation

Shafqat Mehmood says school reopening conditional upon coronavirus situation

Govt ordered to fix Sputnik V vaccine price in 7 days

Govt ordered to fix Sputnik V vaccine price in 7 days
PML-N's Abbasi says confidence in PPP shaken after party's move to get Gillani Senate seat

PML-N's Abbasi says confidence in PPP shaken after party's move to get Gillani Senate seat
Pakistan, Bahrain reaffirm strong diplomatic ties

Pakistan, Bahrain reaffirm strong diplomatic ties

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan

Latest

view all