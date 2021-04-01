Karachi's temperature to remain hot, mercury expected to touch 41°C

Thursday Apr 01, 2021
KARACHI: The weather is likely to remain hot and dry even today in the metropolis, with the mercury expected to touch 41°C.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 22°C on Thursday, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 39°C and 41°C.
Winds are blowing at a speed of 10km per hour from the northwest in the port city with 8% humidity.
Meanwhile, the visibility near the airport is 4km.