Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country

Karachi sizzles at 41.5°C today.

PMD forecasts temperature to remain between 39-41°C for the next day 3 days.

The maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 40.2°C yesterday.

The maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 41.5°C today, going up more than a degree compared to yesterday's temperature — 40.2°C — the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Wednesday.



The PMD has forecast Karachi's temperature will most likely remain between 39-41°C for the next day three days, as the Sindh government directs all the relevant authorities to take necessary action to save lives from the heatwave.



Weather elements Day 1 (March 31) Day 2 (April 1) Day 3 (April 2) Weather Hot and dry Hot and dry

Hot and dry

Maximum temperature (°C) 39-41°C 39-41°C

39-41°C

Minimum temperature (°C) 26°C 24-26°C 24-26°C Humidity morning 26% 15-25% 20-30% Humidity evening

5-15% 5-15% 5-15%

A day earlier, the PMD had issued a warning regarding the first heatwave of the season which is expected to hit many parts of the country during the current week.



According to the PMD spokesperson, mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country.



Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern, and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday.

"Dust-raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period with the daytime temperatures remaining above normal (04-06°C) in most plain areas," he noted.

The spokesperson said temperatures were also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country.