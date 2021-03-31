Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Residents cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi. — Reuters/File

  • Karachi sizzles at 41.5°C today.
  • PMD forecasts temperature to remain between 39-41°C for the next day 3 days.
  • The maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 40.2°C yesterday.

The maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 41.5°C today, going up more than a degree compared to yesterday's temperature — 40.2°C — the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Wednesday.

The PMD has forecast Karachi's temperature will most likely remain between 39-41°C for the next day three days, as the Sindh government directs all the relevant authorities to take necessary action to save lives from the heatwave.

Weather elementsDay 1 (March 31)Day 2 (April 1)Day 3 (April 2)
Weather Hot and dryHot and dry
Hot and dry
Maximum temperature (°C)39-41°C39-41°C
39-41°C
Minimum temperature (°C)26°C24-26°C24-26°C
Humidity morning26%15-25%20-30%
Humidity evening 
5-15%5-15%5-15%

A day earlier, the PMD had issued a warning regarding the first heatwave of the season which is expected to hit many parts of the country during the current week.

According to the PMD spokesperson, mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country.

Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern, and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday.

"Dust-raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period with the daytime temperatures remaining above normal (04-06°C) in most plain areas," he noted.

The spokesperson said temperatures were also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country.

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan

Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases

PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats

Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources

UK High Court permits Broadsheet to serve freezing orders inside Pakistan

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says party should not have sought BAP's votes for Gillani

PM Imran Khan shares work photos after 'recovering' from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan rejects Sindh govt's 'complete lockdown' suggestion

Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown

Abbasi, Haideri refuse to accept Gillani as Senate's Leader of Opposition

10 tolas of gold recovered from Peshawar airport's toilet

