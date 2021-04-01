Coronavirus third wave: Health experts express concern as virus spreads rapidly among children

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a child to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi Pakistan August 20, 2020. -REUTERS/File

Health experts express concerns over rapid spread of coronavirus among children.



Health professionals say death rate among children much lower than in adults.



Newborns are also affected by the virus, they note.

Health experts have expressed their concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus among children during the third wave of the pandemic, Geo News reported on Thursday.



The death rate among children, as per health officials, is much lower than adults but since they can be potential carriers of the virus, children have become a major cause for the spread of the disease.

Health experts said newborns are also affected by the virus.

The total number of children infected with coronavirus in Islamabad has reached 5,726.

According to experts, this time there are cases of lung infection in children with symptoms of the virus.

According to the District Health Department of Islamabad, the number of affected children between the ages of 11 and 20 has reached 5,343.

Pakistan reported the highest single-day toll since June 30 with 4,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest government data.



The country also reported 98 more deaths, taking the nationwide death tally to 14,530 as the third wave of coronavirus intensifies.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases stands at 9.92% with total number of cases in the country at 672,931, as of today.