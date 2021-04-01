Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra ‘ganged up’ on her and ‘harassed’ her

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Kangana Ranaut is coming all guns blazing against Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has often hit out at director and talk show host Karan Johar, accusing them of bullying her.

The Queen star is coming all guns blazing against him once again, along with Aditya Chopra, claiming she was harassed by the two of them.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about the star’s upcoming film Thalaivi, saying there were no changes in its release date.

Reacting to that, Kangana wrote: "They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood.”

"History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens, remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again.”

More From Bollywood:

Shah Rukh Khan clenches the title of India’s highest paid actor with ‘Pathan’

Shah Rukh Khan clenches the title of India’s highest paid actor with ‘Pathan’

Kiara Advani turns down ‘Kabir Singh’ team’s offer after earlier controversy

Kiara Advani turns down ‘Kabir Singh’ team’s offer after earlier controversy

Kanika Kapoor looks back at the public outrage over her COVID-19 diagnosis

Kanika Kapoor looks back at the public outrage over her COVID-19 diagnosis
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next film with Karan Johar to kick start this year

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next film with Karan Johar to kick start this year
FIR filed against Gauhar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules after testing positive

FIR filed against Gauhar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules after testing positive
Sushmita Sen stresses on the need to ‘break out of unhealthy relationships’

Sushmita Sen stresses on the need to ‘break out of unhealthy relationships’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reconciles with his brother after physical abuse allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reconciles with his brother after physical abuse allegations

Kangana Ranaut takes a hit at Karan Johar for using his show to ‘bully’ people

Kangana Ranaut takes a hit at Karan Johar for using his show to ‘bully’ people
Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19: 'Please stay safe'

Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19: 'Please stay safe'
Radhika Apte’s big Holi plans: ‘Be kind to animals and practice social distancing’

Radhika Apte’s big Holi plans: ‘Be kind to animals and practice social distancing’
Kangana Ranaut says she went from being ‘unwanted’ to being ‘much needed’

Kangana Ranaut says she went from being ‘unwanted’ to being ‘much needed’
Ananya Panday reveals how naysayers helped her in her journey toward self-love

Ananya Panday reveals how naysayers helped her in her journey toward self-love

Latest

view all