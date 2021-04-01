Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Rani Mukerji reflects on her Bollywood career after marking 25th anniversary

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Rani Mukerji is marking her 25th year in the industry as one of the most loved stars

Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji has been reigning over Indian cinema since the past several years.

Now, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star is marking her 25th year in the industry as one of the most loved stars.

Opening up about Bollywood journey, the Black actor said, per FilmiBeat: "My biggest learning has been to keep learning. This has been my biggest learning. I think learning for an artist never stops. So, for me, my biggest learning has been to just focus on work and continue to do that with utmost sincerity."

"Without my fans, I would not have been able to survive, especially with the kind of prejudices a married actress with a baby has to go through. The fact that they have supported me throughout is nothing short of a miracle and that's why I'm still working and doing relevant work," she continued.

"When I think of the number of years, it seems like a very long time but honestly for me it just seems like my journey has never stopped. It's just gone on and on since the day I was 16 and started working. Now, 25 years feels the same because the struggle is yet on, learning is still on as an actor. There is a lot that I have to accomplish, there is a lot that I have to learn."

She added: "For an actor, learning never stops and the more experience I have with different directors, different technicians, different co-stars, I get to learn a lot. It still feels nice and I am raring to go because with each film, I kind of discover a new me and I love telling stories - important stories, powerful women stories.”

