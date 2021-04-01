Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam in favour of Sarfaraz's inclusion in playing XI, say sources

By
Sports Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Pakistan cricket team players Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed walk together. Photo: AFP

  • Pakistan to play 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is in South Africa from April 2-16.
  • Earlier, sources said the team management was mulling playing Sarfaraz as a wicketkeeper in the squad.
  • Pakistan team management wants ODI team to score 325-350 runs.

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wants to include former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in the playing XI squad against South Africa, according to sources. 

Pakistan will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

A day earlier, Geo News had reported that the team management was mulling playing both wicketkeepers, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan, in the playing XI. 

Related items

Sources had said the management was thinking over a plan according to which Sarfaraz would play at number five in the batting order and perform the role of the wicketkeeper in the team while Muhammad Rizwan would bat at number 4. 

Sources have told Geo News skipper Babar Azam is also in favour of including Sarfaraz in the playing XI. 

As far as the team's strategy is concerned, sources said the team management had decided to play ODI cricket at par with 'modern' standards. 

"The Pakistan team management is eyeing a score of 325 to 350 runs," said sources. "[The management has decided] that there is no option left but to adopt the modern practices of playing cricket before World Cup 2023."

In order to do so, the team management is busy formulating a combination that will ensure the Men in Green score big in ODI matches. 

"A consensus has developed [within the management] of playing aggressive batsmen in the middle order and all-rounders at the lower order," said a source.

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz and Asif Ali are likely to be included in the playing XI probables for the South Africa series. 

The management is mulling over players Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain in the final playing XI. 

"Hassan Ali's inclusion in the playing XI is difficult owing to him not being completely fit," said the source. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Shahnawaz Dahani all smiles with 'Pakistan's pace battery'

Pak vs SA: Shahnawaz Dahani all smiles with 'Pakistan's pace battery'
Karachi United, Highlanders club withdraw from National Women Football Championship ahead of semi-finals

Karachi United, Highlanders club withdraw from National Women Football Championship ahead of semi-finals
PFF dispute: Pakistani footballers say FIFA ban would destroy their careers

PFF dispute: Pakistani footballers say FIFA ban would destroy their careers
PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB committee to submit report on coronavirus cases tomorrow

PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB committee to submit report on coronavirus cases tomorrow
Pakistan faces possible isolation from int'l football after Ashfaq Shah refuses to give up PFF control

Pakistan faces possible isolation from int'l football after Ashfaq Shah refuses to give up PFF control
Govt appoints Colonel (retd) Asif Zaman as PSB director general

Govt appoints Colonel (retd) Asif Zaman as PSB director general
Shoaib Akhtar relives iconic rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar in Instagram post

Shoaib Akhtar relives iconic rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar in Instagram post
PSL 2021: PCB to announce schedule of remaining matches in next few days, say sources

PSL 2021: PCB to announce schedule of remaining matches in next few days, say sources
Pak vs SA: Sarfraz Ahmed likely to play ODIs against South Africa, say sources

Pak vs SA: Sarfraz Ahmed likely to play ODIs against South Africa, say sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's castaway captain armband to be auctioned to help suffering baby

Cristiano Ronaldo's castaway captain armband to be auctioned to help suffering baby
FIFA warns Pakistan of suspension over 'illegitimate occupation' of PFF headquarters

FIFA warns Pakistan of suspension over 'illegitimate occupation' of PFF headquarters
'It's the new normal, biwi': Wasim Akram responds to Shaniera on throwback pic

'It's the new normal, biwi': Wasim Akram responds to Shaniera on throwback pic

Latest

view all