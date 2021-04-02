Dia Mirza shares happiest news of her life with baby bump pic

Dia Mirza has announced that she is expecting her first child with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi with whom she tied the knot in February.

The Bollywood star made the announcement on Instagram and shared a stunning photo from the Maldives, where she is holidaying with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.



In the photo, she shared with the pregnancy announcement, Dia is seen cradling her baby bump with her hands against the backdrop of a gorgeous sunset.

The 39-year-old also penned an emotional poem that convey the emotions of being a mom-to-be: "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."



Jacqueline Fernandez, Shibani Dandekar, Tahira Kashyap, Maheep Kapoor and others dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section after her post.



Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15.