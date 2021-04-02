Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 02 2021
Friday Apr 02, 2021

Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, isolated at home

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has tested positive for coronavirus days after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recovered from it.

The Gully Boy actress confirmed the news on Instagram.

In her Insta story, Alia said “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.”

“I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

“Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Alia concluded.

